Russian Investigators Trying To Establish Circumstances Of Franchetti Detention In Prague

Russia has sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of the recent detention of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, which was based on a Ukrainian warrant, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman said on Tuesday

A spokesman for Prague's prosecutor's office told Sputnik that the court will consider preliminary detention for Franchetti later on Tuesday.

"The Russian Investigative Committee, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, is thoroughly studying reasons and legal grounds for Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti's detention at the Prague airport in the Czech Republic. Ukraine issued an international warrant for his arrest.

The Russian Federation has already sent inquiries to the Czech Republic to establish all circumstances of Franchetti's detention," committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

Russia guarantees its citizens protection outside the country in line with Paragraph 2 of Article 61 of the national constitution, the spokeswoman emphasized.

"The detained citizen is provided with all the necessary assistance to ensure and observe his legal rights and freedoms. The Russian Investigative Committee draws attention to the need to comply with generally recognized principles and norms of the international law. Abuse of international legal mechanisms for political reasons is unacceptable," Petrenko added.

