Russian Investigators Unveil Ponzi Scheme Disguised as Investment Firm - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian investigators have uncovered a large Ponzi scheme, operated by six members of an organized criminal group under the guise of a Moscow-based investment company QBF, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, instead of buying financial assets and building substantial financial portfolios for their clients, the alleged fraudsters funneled the funds to offshore companies.� After that, the money was reportedly transferred to accounts of non-resident companies allegedly affiliated with the masterminds of the scheme.

Investors got the first hint of the scheme when they experienced problems trying to withdraw their money from QBF. The company refused to carry out the transfers under various pretexts and stopped answering phone calls, Kommersant reported.

According to the newspaper, the damage to depositors was worth over 2 billion rubles ($31,5 million).

However, the actual losses may reach 5-7 billion rubles, given that some VIP investors have not yet admitted to being victims of the scheme.

Russian investigators believe that the criminal scheme was organized by the QBF prime beneficiary, 33-year-old Roman Shpakov, who had since fled to London. Moscow has already issued an international warrant for his arrest. The same future reportedly awaits Linda Athanasiadou, a Cyprus national, who acted as the head of the QBF financial department.

In April 2021, a criminal case was opened against the QBF leadership on the basis of several isolated complaints received by the local department of internal affairs. As the number of citizens defrauded by QBF increased, the case was further transferred to senior authorities.