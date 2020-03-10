(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Investigative Committee has not yet received any request from German agencies to provide proofs of Helmut Oberlander's involvement into the murder of over 200 orphans in Russia's Yeysk in 1942 by a Nazi death squad, the committee's spokeswoman told Sputnik on Tuesday

Thomas Will, the deputy head of Ludwigsburg's central department for investigation of National Socialist crimes, has said in an interview with Sputnik that Germany has filed such a request to Russia. Will has also said that Germany currently has no proofs that 96-year-old Oberlander, who used to work as a translator for a Nazi Einsatzgruppen death squad, was really involved in the massacre.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has not yet received any requests from Germany's competent bodies regarding the need to provide proofs of Oberlander's involvement in the 1942 mass murder of children from Yeysk orphanage. The previously submitted requests are being studied, and we will soon send answers to our colleagues from Germany," Svetlana Petrenko said.