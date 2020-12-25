UrduPoint.com
Russian Investment Fund Stops Exporting Avifavir Drug Against COVID-19 - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has suspended the export of Avifavir, the first Favipiravir-based drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, the RDIF chief executive officer said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has suspended the export of Avifavir, the first Favipiravir-based drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, the RDIF chief executive officer said Friday.

Avifavir is the third product based on antiviral medicine Favipiravir approved in Russia for outpatient treatment.

"Currently, we have stopped exporting the drug to foreign markets as there is a great demand in Russia. We have been supplying only to the Russian territory for the last two months and further on. Once we increase [production] volumes and there will be more of the medicine in Russia, we will resume its export abroad," Dmitriev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In November, Avifavir manufacturer Chromis, a joint venture by the RDIF and Russian company ChemRar Group, said it would double manufacturing volume in order to produce 200,000 packs of the drug a month.

