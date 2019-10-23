(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia is a "strong partner" who is welcomed to invest in Africa and help cover the continent's needs totaling $2.1 trillion, the president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict O. Oramah, told Sputnik.

"The continent requires about $1 trillion in the next 10 years for infrastructure, trade finance requires $1.1 trillion. No one party alone can provide this. Africa needs to spread its wings. We think Russia is a strong partner that can come in. It's only when we spread our wings, when we can hope to begin to attract the investors, the relationships, the markets that will help us develop the continent," Oramah said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations are represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

