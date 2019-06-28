Russian Involvement in Syria Brought More Positive Returns Than Expected - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian involvement in Syria, despite high risks, have exceeded expectations in terms of positive return, both for Damascus and Moscow, but a lot of issues in the Syrian domestic politics are yet to be resolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the Financial Times published on Thursday.

"[The risk, connected to the involvement in Syria] was sufficiently high. ... However, of course, I thought carefully about this well in advance, and I considered all the circumstances and all the pros and cons. I believe that it has been a good and positive return. We have accomplished even more than I had expected," Putin said.

Among the accomplishments he listed the elimination of several thousand militants, who were planning to infiltrate Russia, stabilization of the situation in and around Syria, strengthening of the Russian domestic security, and strengthening of Moscow's ties with other middle Eastern countries.

"We prefer to look at problems thoroughly from all possible angles and not to be in any hurry. Of course, we are perfectly aware of what is happening in Syria. There are internal reasons for the conflict, and they should be dealt with," Putin said when asked whether Russia will accept any kind of power transition in Syria.