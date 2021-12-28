Russian-Iranian Contacts at Highest Level Being Prepared - Kremlin

SAINT PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian-Iranian contacts at the highest level are being prepared.

"The Russian-Iranian contacts at the highest level are being prepared," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Tehran said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Russia at the beginning of the next year,