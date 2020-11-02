UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation With EAEU - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:53 PM

Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation With EAEU - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin held an online meeting on Monday with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari to discuss Tehran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin held an online meeting on Monday with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari to discuss Tehran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed problems of integration processes within the EAEU and cooperation between the EAEU and Iran, the development of transport corridors, topical issues of Russian-Iranian interaction within international financial organizations, the situation on world energy markets and the possibilities of coordination within specialized multilateral formats," the statement said.

The diplomats also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Armenia Tehran Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Moldova 2015 Market

Recent Stories

Iran Uses Recon Aircraft With Advanced Domestic Ca ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Officials Condemn Deadly Attack on Kabul Un ..

10 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Eta in Caribbean Grows Into Hurrica ..

10 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Kh ..

18 minutes ago

Traders to hold protest on Nov 4 against the hate- ..

13 minutes ago

Students welcome extension in closing date of Ehsa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.