Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation With EAEU - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin held an online meeting on Monday with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari to discuss Tehran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin held an online meeting on Monday with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari to discuss Tehran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed problems of integration processes within the EAEU and cooperation between the EAEU and Iran, the development of transport corridors, topical issues of Russian-Iranian interaction within international financial organizations, the situation on world energy markets and the possibilities of coordination within specialized multilateral formats," the statement said.

The diplomats also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.