UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Iranian Deputy Health Ministers To Hold Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russian, Iranian Deputy Health Ministers to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Deputy health ministers from Russia and Iran will soon hold a meeting about cooperation on the COVID-19 vaccine, a source from the Iranian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Izvestia newspaper published an interview with Ambassador Kazem Jalali, who said that Tehran and Moscow were preparing a face-to-face discussion on vaccine production.

"The meeting is planned to take place at the deputy minister level, its date depends on an agreement [between] the two sides. The meeting will be about discussing continuation of the cooperation on that issue [of the COVID-19 vaccine]," the source said.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.