Russian, Iranian Deputy Health Ministers to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Deputy health ministers from Russia and Iran will soon hold a meeting about cooperation on the COVID-19 vaccine, a source from the Iranian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Izvestia newspaper published an interview with Ambassador Kazem Jalali, who said that Tehran and Moscow were preparing a face-to-face discussion on vaccine production.

"The meeting is planned to take place at the deputy minister level, its date depends on an agreement [between] the two sides. The meeting will be about discussing continuation of the cooperation on that issue [of the COVID-19 vaccine]," the source said.