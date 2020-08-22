UrduPoint.com
Russian, Iranian Diplomats Call US Steps To Renew Anti-Iranian Sanctions Illegal - Moscow

Russian, Iranian Diplomats Call US Steps to Renew Anti-Iranian Sanctions Illegal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali agreed during their meeting that Washington's steps to renew all UN sanctions against Tehran were illegal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, sent a letter to the UNSC calling on the members to prevent the United States from attempting to reimpose UN sanctions against Iran because it is no longer a participant in the 2015 nuclear deal.

"[The diplomats] noted the illegality of the US steps to 'revive' anti-Iranian sanctions by using the provisions of Resolution 2231, taking into account the loss of Washington's rights under this document after its unilateral withdrawal from the [Joint Comprehensive] Plan of Action," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed the situation over the nuclear deal, noting the need for further coordination of its participants' efforts in the interests of sustainable implementation of the agreement in accordance with the UN resolution.

Earlier in August, Washington has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all the UN sanctions against Iran, which were previously lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement. Zarif has said that Washington's move to trigger snapback sanctions linked to the JCPOA was "illegal."

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May of 2018.

