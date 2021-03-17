(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali met in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss middle Eastern crises zones following a tour of the region by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"During the meeting they continued exchanging opinions on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Syria, Yemen, Libya and the Persian Gulf, in light of the recent visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to several Arab states," the Russian ministry said.

Lavrov traveled to the capitals of the United Arab States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar last week for talks with their leaders and other dignitaries and met with the Turkish president on the sidelines of the Doha stay.