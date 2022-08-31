Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Steadily - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded the progressive development of energy cooperation between Russia and Iran at a Wednesday press conference after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded the progressive development of energy cooperation between Russia and Iran at a Wednesday press conference after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"As regards to our energy cooperation with Iran it is developing steadily.

Along with nuclear power, with the Bushehr nuclear power plant project and we are already working on the second and third units we have discussed financing issues today, which require special attention," Lavrov said.

Besides nuclear energy, Moscow and Tehran are furthering oil and gas cooperation, with Russian companies engaging their Iranian partners on implementation of joint projects, Lavrov noted.

The two ministers also discussed a range of issues including Ukraine, Afghanistan and other matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation.