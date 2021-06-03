UrduPoint.com
Russian, Iranian Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation At SPIEF - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russian, Iranian Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation at SPIEF - Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, discussed cooperation and the global oil market during a meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"As co-chairs of the Permanent Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the ministers discussed a number of issues in the framework of the development of economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Iran, including in the fields of energy, multilateral cooperation in the global oil market and trade," the ministry said in a statement.

