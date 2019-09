Russian, Iranian Energy Ministers to Meet in Moscow on Monday - Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, will hold on Monday talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian, will hold on Monday talks in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russian and Iranian energy ministers are meeting today in Moscow.

We are sure they will study in more detail the economic tasks that have to be fulfilled as part of fulfilling orders that the presidents have coordinated," Lavrov said after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.