Russian, Iranian Envoys Discuss Renewal Of Vienna Talks On JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, and his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday talked prospects of reviving negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Met with the Permanent Representative of #Iran Ambassador Kazem Gharib Abadi. We discussed the prospects of resumption of the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA, as well as issues on the IAEA agenda," Ulyanov tweeted.

The JCPOA was concluded by Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the EU in 2015.

The deal obligated Iran to restrict the development of its nuclear program and cut down its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Since April 2021, Vienna has hosted several sessions of the JCPOA joint commission with a view to resuscitating the nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Tehran. On June 20, the sixth round of the talks finished. Ulyanov said the efforts toward resuming the deal were 90% complete, except for certain political nuances.

