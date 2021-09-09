Russian, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Afghanistan by Phone - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Afghanistan by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the parties expressed interest in establishing stability in this country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The focus of special attention was the situation in Afghanistan. Moscow and Tehran are interested in establishing stability in this country as an important factor in ensuring security in the region and beyond," the statement says.