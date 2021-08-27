Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Peaceful Dialogue of Afghan Political Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the situation in Afghanistan, speaking in favor of a peaceful dialogue between Afghan political forces and the formation of an inclusive government in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Particular attention was paid to the current situation in Afghanistan. It was emphasized that Moscow and Tehran adhere to similar approaches, advocate a peaceful dialogue between Afghan political forces and the formation of an inclusive government of Afghanistan," the statement says.