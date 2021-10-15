UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss By Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed by phone the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program was considered. It was confirmed that the restoration of the 'nuclear deal' in its original balanced configuration was the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved,", - the statement says.

The parties also "compared notes" on key issues of the bilateral agenda, which were discussed during the talks between the two ministers in Moscow on October 6.

