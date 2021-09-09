Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the parties expressed the opinion that restoring the deal in its original configuration was the only correct way, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, the parties expressed the opinion that restoring the deal in its original configuration was the only correct way, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program was considered ahead of the next session of the IAEA board of Governors. Restoring the nuclear deal in its original balanced configuration is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all parties involved," the statement says.