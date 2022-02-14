Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss JCPOA, Situation Around Ukraine - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed by phone the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the attempts of Western countries to escalate the situation around Ukraine.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on key international issues, including the unhealthy situation fueled by the West around Ukraine. Lavrov stressed that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine pursued provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to pernicious attempts to use force to solve the 'Donbass problem,'" the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It also noted that the parties "discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of ongoing negotiations in Vienna to restore its full implementation in the initially balanced configuration approved by the UN Security Council."