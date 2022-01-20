UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss 'Nuclear Deal' - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss 'Nuclear Deal' - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the "nuclear deal", confirming the countries' intention to continue negotiations in Vienna to restore it to its original form, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the "nuclear deal", confirming the countries' intention to continue negotiations in Vienna to restore it to its original form, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Close attention was paid to the state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, which remains the most important agreement in the field of non-proliferation. Both sides confirmed their intention to continue negotiations in Vienna in order to restore the 'nuclear deal' to its original configuration, without any 'add-ons' and seizures," the statement says.

