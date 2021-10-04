UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Afghanistan In Moscow On Wednesday- Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will meet on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They will thoroughly discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the context of ultimate importance of effectively reacting to the emerging challenges, including preventing terrorism- and drug-related threats, as well as international contribution to the post-conflict restoration of the country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Lavrov and Abdollahian will also discuss the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Lebanon and the middle Eastern crisis settlement, the ministry added.

