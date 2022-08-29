UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers To Discuss JCPOA Situation In Moscow On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as joint projects of Russia and Iran in energy and transport at talks in Moscow scheduled for August 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"On August 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will be in Moscow on a working visit, during which he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the statement says.

At the talks in Moscow, it is planned to continue an interested exchange of views on a number of topical international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the state of affairs in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasia and around the Caspian Sea, the ministry said.

"It is planned to discuss the bilateral agenda, first of all, its trade and economic component in the context of the implementation of key joint projects in the field of energy and transport, as well as the prospects for building up scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian ties," it added.

