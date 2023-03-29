UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers To Discuss North-South Corridor, JCPOA, Syria In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during an official visit to Moscow, will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday a number of bilateral and international issues, including the North-South transport corridor, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the situation in Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian last visited Russia in August 2022.

The sides will touch upon the construction of the International North-South Transport Corridor (a multimodal route from St.

Petersburg to the port of Mumbai, India). The project has not been completed yet.

The top diplomats of Iran and Russia will also discuss the resumption of the JCPOA.

Talks to resume the JCPOA with Iran began in 2021. Their main goal is to restore the deal and lift the sanctions previously imposed on Tehran by the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. Iran, if the agreement is signed, vows to stop the development of its nuclear program.

