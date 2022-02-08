UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Vow Early Restoration Of JCPOA - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Vow Early Restoration of JCPOA - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, spoke by phone, backing the soonest possible restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, spoke by phone, backing the soonest possible restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministers' conversation took place on February 8 at the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The development of the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was discussed in the context of the ongoing Vienna negotiations to restore the full implementation of the 'nuclear deal.

' The ministers spoke in favor of the speedy resuscitation of the JCPOA in its initially balanced configuration, approved by the UN Security Council," the statement says.

The parties exchanged views on the results of a successful visit to Moscow by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and spoke in favor of further development of cooperation in all areas based on the agreements of the leaders, and discussed regional issues.

