Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission Session May Be Held In Russia In Fall- Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission Session May Be Held in Russia in Fall- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow and Tehran aim to hold the next intergovernmental commission meeting in Russia this fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"We confirmed plans for the further implementation of promising bilateral projects in energy, transport, and agriculture.

We highly appreciate the activities of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, taking into account the situation with the coronavirus infection, we will try to hold its next meeting in Russia this fall," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat also emphasized that Washington-imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran had no legal ground.

Earlier in July, the Iranian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that the meeting, which was originally scheduled for June, would be held in September.

More Stories From World

