Russian, Iranian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has discussed bilateral cooperation with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Shamkhani, on the sidelines of an Afghanistan meeting in India, Russian Security Council spokesman Evgeny Anoshin said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has discussed bilateral cooperation with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Shamkhani, on the sidelines of an Afghanistan meeting in India, Russian Security Council spokesman Evgeny Anoshin said on Thursday.

"Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met with the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani. Issues of Russian-Iranian security cooperation were discussed," Anoshin said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which took place on Wednesday and brought together top security officials from India, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

