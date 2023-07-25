Russian, Iranian Security Council Chiefs Discuss Fight Against Terrorism - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, have discussed fight against terrorism during a meeting in South Africa, the Russian Security Council told reporters on Tuesday.

"At the first meeting after Ahmadian's appointment to a new position, issues of continuing a regular dialogue between the security councils of the two countries were discussed, which makes it possible to coordinate Russian-Iranian cooperation on a wide range of issues of international and regional security. The issues of combating terrorism, countering 'color revolutions' and expanding trade and economic ties were also discussed," the council said.