Russian, Iranian Ships Conduct Artillery Training During Drills in Gulf of Oman - Military

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The ships of the Russian and Iranian naval forces have conducted artillery training during the joint naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman, the press service of Russia's Western Military District said on Monday.

"During the day, Russian and Iranian sailors have conducted artillery fire at surface targets in the area of the exercise. At night, Russian and Iranian ships will conduct training on the exchange of flash signals and the counter-sabotage defense of ships in an unsafe roadstead," the press service said.

The military added that on Tuesday Russian and Iranian sailors would practice joint maneuvering, the release of a vessel hijacked by pirates and would also put out a dummy fire on a vessel in distress.

The joint exercise between Iranian and Russian naval forces in the Gulf of Oman and the northern part of the Indian Ocean dubbed "Maritime Safety Belt" is scheduled for February 15-16. During the drills, the Russian side is represented by the Stoyky corvette and the Kola tanker. The Iranian side is represented by the Jamaran frigate, the Falakhan missile boat and other ships.