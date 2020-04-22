Russian, Iranian, Turkish Foreign Ministers to Discuss Syria at Online Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The ministerial meeting in the Astana format on Syria will be held online for the first time in the three years of its existence due to restrictions associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey - Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu - will discuss the development of the situation in Syria, including around Idlib, as well as the constitutional committee and the political process in the country by means of a video conference.

The ministers are likely to touch upon the issue of organizing a three-party summit on Syria, which is to be held in Tehran, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry says that despite the new formats of work and the growing number of online events in the world, the meeting of the three countries' leaders should be held in person, and as soon as possible.