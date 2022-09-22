UrduPoint.com

Russian, Iranian, Turkish Ministers Emphasize Importance Of Stable Situation In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Russian, Iranian, Turkish Ministers Emphasize Importance of Stable Situation in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) During a trilateral ministerial meeting in the Astana format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the current situation in Syria with an emphasis on the need to stabilize the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Mevlut Cavusoglu - met on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on the current situation in Syria and around it, with an emphasis on the need to achieve a strong stabilization on the ground, peace and security based on the restoration of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.

