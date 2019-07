Russian, Iranian, Turkish Presidents to Hold Syria Summit in August - Ambassador to Tehran

(@imziishan)

Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents will meet in late August to discuss Syria, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian , Iranian and Turkish presidents will meet in late August to discuss Syria Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said Wednesday.

"A meeting of deputy foreign ministers from the three countries will take place in Nur-Sultan in early August.

It will be followed by a summit in Turkey in late August," he told the Iranian news agency ILNA.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is in charge of Russia's middle Eastern policy, earlier told reporters that no date had been set for the summit so far.