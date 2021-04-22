Russian, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East - Moscow

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as the presidential special envoy for the middle East and Africa, and Nizar Al Khairallah, a senior undersecretary at Iraqi Foreign Ministry, met in Baghdad to discuss the bilateral relations and the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the trust-based talks, there was a discussion of the goals to further strengthen Moscow and Baghdad's coordination of foreign policy on international and Middle Eastern issues that are of mutual interest," the statement said.

According to the ministry, during the Wednesday meeting, the parties paid special attention to the situation in Syria and in the region, the work of the League of Arab States, and the situation in the Persian Gulf.

The sides also discussed the prospects of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

