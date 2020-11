Russian, Iraqi Oil Companies Plan to Continue Existing Cooperation - Lavrov

Russian and Iraqi oil companies plan to continue existing cooperation on Iraqi oil fields, Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a joint press conference after his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian and Iraqi oil companies plan to continue existing cooperation on Iraqi oil fields, Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a joint press conference after his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

"As for the energy sector, biggest Russian companies are working in Iraq with their partners, namely Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazpromneft and Bashneft. They have collectively invested over $13 billion in the Iraqi economy and there are plans between our and Iraqi businessmen to continue this cooperation," Lavrov said.

Hussein arrived in Russia earlier in the day for a two-day visit. Apart from talks with Lavrov, his agenda includes meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and senior Russian lawmakers.