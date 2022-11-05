Russian-Iraqi Trade in 8 Months of 2022 Exceeds Figures of Entire 2021 - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Trade between Russia and Iraq reached $313 million during the first eight months of 2022, which is more than for the whole previous year, an official from the Russian embassy in Iraq told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I would like to say that the trade between Russia and Iraq in eight months of 2022 exceeded the numbers of the entire 2021. In value terms, it accounted for $313 million, whereas in 2021, our mutual trade amounted to $282,7 million," the diplomat noted, adding that the sides were closely working on expanding the list of goods that are traded between the countries.