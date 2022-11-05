UrduPoint.com

Russian-Iraqi Trade In 8 Months Of 2022 Exceeds Figures Of Entire 2021 - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russian-Iraqi Trade in 8 Months of 2022 Exceeds Figures of Entire 2021 - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Trade between Russia and Iraq reached $313 million during the first eight months of 2022, which is more than for the whole previous year, an official from the Russian embassy in Iraq told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I would like to say that the trade between Russia and Iraq in eight months of 2022 exceeded the numbers of the entire 2021. In value terms, it accounted for $313 million, whereas in 2021, our mutual trade amounted to $282,7 million," the diplomat noted, adding that the sides were closely working on expanding the list of goods that are traded between the countries.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq From Million

Recent Stories

Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

45 minutes ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

3 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.