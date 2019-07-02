UrduPoint.com
Russian, Irish Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Irish Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney on Tuesday.

The talks will be held during Coveney's working visit to the Russian capital.

The sides are expected to discuss the state of the Russian-Irish relations and prospects for reinvigorating cooperation on trade and culture, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Your Thoughts and Comments

