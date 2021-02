Russian, Israeli Defense Ministers Discussed Mideast Stability - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, held phone negotiations on ensuring stability in the middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On February 10, 2021, a telephone conversation was held between Russian Federation Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu and Israel's deputy prime minister and defense minister, Benjamin Gant, at the Israeli side's initiative. They discussed Russian-Israeli cooperation on ensuring stability in the Middle Eastern region," the defense ministry told reporters.