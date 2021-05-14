Russian, Israeli Diplomats Agree on Need to Urgently De-escalate Regional Tensions- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz pointed to the need to urgently de-escalate regional tensions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday following their phone talks.

"They discussed in detail the current situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with a focus on the need to urgently de-escalate tensions and ensure proper safety of Israel's and Palestine's civilian population. Apart from that, they touched upon the pressing issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli settlement that are under consideration of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.