Russian, Israeli Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations, Int'l Issues - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren to discuss the relations between the two states and pressing international issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Koren has been serving as Israel's envoy to Russia since 2016 and will soon leave the post.

"During the talks, the sides have emphasized the increased level of Russian-Israeli cooperation in various fields and discuss the topical issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Koren also informed the journalists about arrangements being underway for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Russia this week.

Netanyahu himself has said earlier that he might visit Russia in the coming week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the visit is most likely to take place in the resort city of Sochi.

