Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss Building Up Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during the telephone conversation emphasized their mutual interest in further building up mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks in Sochi.

"In the light of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged Russian-Israeli diplomatic relations and in the development of the talks held in Sochi between President V.V. Putin and Prime Minister N. Bennett, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies emphasized their mutual interest in further building up multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Israel and noted the high dynamics of bilateral contacts at all levels, " the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also exchanged views on a number of the most important issues on the international and regional agenda, including the development of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the foreign ministry said.

The parties reaffirmed "the importance of continuing joint efforts to counter attempts to rewrite the results of World War II, distort the historical truth, including the tragedy of the Holocaust," according to the ministry.

On Friday, Bennett arrived in Sochi on his first official visit as head of the Israeli government at the invitation of the Russian president. The visit is timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.

