Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East On UNGA Sidelines - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East on UNGA Sidelines - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Israeli counterpart, Yisrael Katz, have discussed the situation in the middle East on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with the foreign minister of the State of Israel, Yisrael Katz, on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA session in New York. They exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle Eastern region with a focus on the need to find political and diplomatic solutions to the existing conflicts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Katz also discussed the pressing aspects of bilateral cooperation, confirming their commitment to maintain active political dialogue, according to the statement.

The ministers praised the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the Russian ministry went on to say.

More Stories From World

