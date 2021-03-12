Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow on March 17 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, on March 17 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On March 17, the Israeli foreign minister will pay a working visit to Moscow. On the same day, he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Russian-Israeli diplomatic relations this year, the ministers will discuss the bilateral agenda in detail, with a focus on developing contacts between the foreign ministries; operation of the Russian-Israeli commission for trade and economic cooperation, with an aim to strengthen business partnership that was affected because of the coronavirus pandemic; and humanitarian ties.

They will also exchange views on the regional and international problematic, with a focus on the middle East. Russia will confirm commitment to boosting the effort of the [Mideast] Quartet of international mediators in order to resume ... direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine," Zakharova said at a briefing.