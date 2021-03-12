UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow On March 17 - Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russian, Israeli Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow on March 17 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Israeli counterpart,  Gabi Ashkenazi, on March 17 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On March 17, the Israeli foreign minister will pay a working visit to Moscow. On the same day, he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Russian-Israeli diplomatic relations this year, the ministers will discuss  the bilateral agenda in detail, with a focus on developing contacts between the foreign ministries; operation of the Russian-Israeli commission for trade and economic cooperation, with an aim to strengthen business partnership that was affected because of the coronavirus pandemic; and humanitarian ties.

They will also exchange views on the regional and international problematic, with a focus on the middle East. Russia will confirm commitment to boosting the effort of the [Mideast] Quartet of international mediators in order to resume ... direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Visit Same Middle East March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 9,794 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

54 seconds ago

Glowing tributes paid to two Martyred youth in IIO ..

6 minutes ago

First Glimpse Inside Ethiopia's Tigray Shows Sever ..

6 minutes ago

PACE Chief Daems Will Visit Moscow March 15-16 for ..

6 minutes ago

Britain's EU exports dive 41% in January after Bre ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.