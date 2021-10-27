Russian, Israeli Health Ministers Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his Israeli counterpart, Nitzan Horowitz, discussed the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates on Wednesday during a phone conversation, the Russian Health Ministry said

"There was also talk about the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against coronavirus. Mikhail Murashko noted that this issue requires detailed discussion and the development of a common position. Nitzan Horowitz supported the head of the Russian Health Ministry and proposed to create a working group on this issue," the ministry said in a statement.