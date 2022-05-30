UrduPoint.com

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development Of Bilateral Relations - Ministry

May 30, 2022

Russian, Israeli Senior Officials Discuss Development of Bilateral Relations - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has received Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi to discuss further development of the Russian-Israeli bilateral relations, including maintaining a sustainable political dialogue on international and regional matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has received Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi to discuss further development of the Russian-Israeli bilateral relations, including maintaining a sustainable political dialogue on international and regional matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The meeting took place on the initiative of the Israeli side.

"During the conversation some practical issues of further development of Russian-Israeli relations were covered, including maintaining a regular political dialogue on pressing international and regional issues," the statement read.

The sides also deliberated on the prospects of expanding cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, scientific and other spheres, the statement added.

