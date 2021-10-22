Russian-Israeli Trade Grew by 50% in First Seven Months of 2021 - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Russian-Israeli trade increased by 50% over the first seven months of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In the first seven months of the year, the trade grew by 50% despite all the pandemic-related restrictions," Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Russian president praised the successful development of the trade and economic bilateral relations, with a special emphasis on high-tech areas.