Open Menu

Russian ISS Segment Springs Third Leak In Under A Year

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Russian ISS segment springs third leak in under a year

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) sprung its third coolant leak in under a year Monday, raising new questions about the reliability of the country's space program even as officials said crew members were not in danger.

Flakes of frozen coolant spraying into space were seen in an official live feed of the orbital lab provided by NASA around 1:30 pm Eastern Time (1730 GMT), and confirmed in radio chatter between US mission control and astronauts.

"The Nauka module of the Russian segment of the ISS has suffered a coolant leak from the external (backup) radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012," Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Telegram, adding temperatures remained normal in the affected unit.

"Nothing is threatening the crew and the station," added the statement.

Nauka, which means "science" in Russian and is also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), launched in 2021.

US mission control in Houston could be heard asking astronauts on the American side to investigate.

"Hi, we're seeing flakes outside, we need a crew to go to the cupola, we think windows five or six, and confirm any visual flakes," an official said to the astronauts.

"There's a leak coming from the radiator on MLM," NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli replied a little later.

NASA later confirmed the events in a statement Monday, saying that "the crew aboard (the) station was never in any danger," and that the leak was coming from Nauka's backup radiator.

"The Primary radiator on Nauka is working normally, providing full cooling to the module with no impacts to the crew or to space station operations," NASA said, adding that the crew "was asked to close the shutters on US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

"

- 'Something systematic' -

This is the third coolant leak to hit the Russian side of the ISS in less than a year.

On December 15, 2022, dramatic NASA tv images showed white particles resembling snowflakes streaming out of the rear of a docked Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft for several hours.

Speculation about the cause centered on an unlucky strike by a tiny space rock, or micro meteorite.

That spaceship returned to Earth uncrewed, and then another uncrewed Soyuz was sent to replace it a few months later. Two Russians and an American crew had to stay for a year-long mission as a result, returning home only last month.

A similar leak in mid-February also affected the Russian Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which had been docked to the ISS since October 2022.

The succession of leaks lowers the probability they were caused by meteorites.

Space analyst Jonathan McDowell told AFP: "You've got three coolant systems leaking -- there's a common thread there. One is whatever, two is a coincidence, three is something systematic," he said, speculating that a subcontractor company may be at fault.

"It really just emphasises the degrading reliability of Russian space systems. When you add it to the context of their failed Moon probe in August, they're not looking great."

The Russian space sector, which has historically been the pride of the country, has been facing difficulties for years, between lack of funding, failures and corruption scandals.

The ISS is one of the few areas of cooperation still ongoing between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and the international sanctions that followed.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Company Progress Houston May August October December TV From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

9 hours ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

10 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

10 hours ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

11 hours ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable p ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crime ..

11 hours ago
 Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to sil ..

Ban on DFP in IIOJK: India's clampdown move to silence legitimate political voic ..

11 hours ago
 Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

Nawaz to avail protective bail on arrival: Tarar

11 hours ago

More Stories From World