UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian IT Companies, Communications Ministry Prepare Measures To Support Industry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:40 AM

Russian IT Companies, Communications Ministry Prepare Measures to Support Industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian Communications Ministry and IT companies are preparing new measures to support the industry, Valentin Makarov, the head of software developers association Russoft, has told Sputnik.

According to Makarov, the need for additional support was discussed during a meeting on August 8.

"As the result of the meeting, we have decided to elaborate amendments to the tax code, aimed at eliminating ambiguity regarding a number of issues, by the State Duma's autumn session, and work out a mechanism for subsidizing IT companies .

.. The amendments are being prepared by the Communications Ministry, IT associations and representatives of particular segments of the IT industry. The ministry is preparing the mechanism for subsidies," Makarov said.

In June, President Vladimir Putin offered to have a tax maneuver in the IT industry, lowering social security taxes to 7.6 percent from the current 14 percent as well as lowering the profit tax from 20 percent to three percent.

Related Topics

Russia Makarov Vladimir Putin June August From Industry

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

7 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

8 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

10 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.