Russian-Italian 2+2 Ministerial Talks To Be Held In February In Rome - Italian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Russian-Italian 2+2 Ministerial Talks to Be Held in February in Rome - Italian Ambassador

Russia's and Italy's ministers of foreign affairs and defense will hold a 2+2 format meeting in Rome in February, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the exact date would be announced later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russia's and Italy's ministers of foreign affairs and defense will hold a 2+2 format meeting in Rome in February, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the exact date would be announced later.

"I can confirm that this meeting will be held in February. The date will be announced officially on Thursday," Terracciano said, asked when the 2+2 talks would be held.

The meeting will be held in Rome, the ambassador added.

