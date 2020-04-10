UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Armed Forces Disinfect Retirement Homes In Lombardy - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian military personnel together with the military units of radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Italian armed forces, have disinfected retirement homes in three communes of Italy's northern Lombardy region, which has been severely affected by COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces, carried out disinfection in retirement homes in Lombardy's three communes of Schilpario, Spirano, Torre Boldone," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the arrival of the Russian forces in Italy, they have disinfected retirement homes in 43 communes together with Italian servicemen.

Earlier this week, the ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics began to receive and treat COVID-19 patients in a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region.

