UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Doctors Treat 31 COVID-19 Patients At Field Hospital- Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

Russian, Italian Doctors Treat 31 COVID-19 Patients at Field Hospital- Defense Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian and Italian doctors have so far received more than 30 COVID-19 patients at a field hospital currently operating in the Italian city of Bergamo, the epicenter of the outbreak in the European country, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russian physicians, anesthetists, intensivists, and epidemiologists, together with their Italian colleagues, have received 31 patients with COVID-19 for treatment at a field hospital in the city of Bergamo. So far, eight patients have recovered and have already been discharged from the hospital," the statement read.

Russian and Italian military personnel have so far sanitized medical facilities in 55 settlements in the Lombardy region, comprising an internal area of more than 3.

9 million square feet, the ministry noted.

In a video message shown at the virtual edition of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that was held this past weekend, Lina Rubino, vice-secretary general of the Italian Supreme Court, praised Russian doctors for their efforts in working to curb the spread of the disease in Italy.

On Monday, the total COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpassed 20,000 after 566 new deaths were confirmed. More than 159,000 cases of the disease have been reported in the European country since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Bergamo St. Petersburg Italy From Million

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

7 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.