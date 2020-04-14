Russian, Italian Doctors Treat 31 COVID-19 Patients at Field Hospital- Defense Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian and Italian doctors have so far received more than 30 COVID-19 patients at a field hospital currently operating in the Italian city of Bergamo, the epicenter of the outbreak in the European country, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russian physicians, anesthetists, intensivists, and epidemiologists, together with their Italian colleagues, have received 31 patients with COVID-19 for treatment at a field hospital in the city of Bergamo. So far, eight patients have recovered and have already been discharged from the hospital," the statement read.

Russian and Italian military personnel have so far sanitized medical facilities in 55 settlements in the Lombardy region, comprising an internal area of more than 3.

9 million square feet, the ministry noted.

In a video message shown at the virtual edition of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that was held this past weekend, Lina Rubino, vice-secretary general of the Italian Supreme Court, praised Russian doctors for their efforts in working to curb the spread of the disease in Italy.

On Monday, the total COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpassed 20,000 after 566 new deaths were confirmed. More than 159,000 cases of the disease have been reported in the European country since the start of the outbreak.